Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $216,298.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Diane Adams sold 356 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $4,613.76.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 708,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 235,111 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

