Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $216,298.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Diane Adams sold 356 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $4,613.76.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
NYSE CXM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $17.14.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXM
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- What is a Dividend King?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.