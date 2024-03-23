Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Schaefer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Schaefer sold 37,463 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $82,043.97.

Shares of STEM opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

