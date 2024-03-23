Insider Selling: Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Sells C$38,500.00 in Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00.

Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$16,560.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$312.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.