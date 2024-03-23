Insider Selling: Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Sells C$38,500.00 in Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00.
Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$16,560.00.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$312.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
