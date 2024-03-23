Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Sells $211,683.20 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 335,690 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 69,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

