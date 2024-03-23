Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells $168,600.00 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86.

Shares of URGN opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

