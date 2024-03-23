Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $36.92. Intapp shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 386,090 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Intapp Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,541.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,203,663 shares of company stock worth $262,434,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.