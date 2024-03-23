International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.90. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

