Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.65

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 2733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQAL. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

