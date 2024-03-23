Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Gap Up to $54.62

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.62, but opened at $56.50. Invesco Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 8,659 shares changing hands.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

