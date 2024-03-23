Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.79

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.79 and last traded at $167.68, with a volume of 420960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.41. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.