Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.79

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.79 and last traded at $167.68, with a volume of 420960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.