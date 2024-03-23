Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.22

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.15, with a volume of 121022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $746.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

