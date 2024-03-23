Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.22

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.15, with a volume of 121022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $746.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

