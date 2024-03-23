Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.21

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.21 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 166574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

