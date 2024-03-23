Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.21

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.21 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 166574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
