Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.21

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.21 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 166574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.