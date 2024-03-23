Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.74

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.72, with a volume of 24350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after acquiring an additional 72,357 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

