Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $735.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

