Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

