Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.79.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.