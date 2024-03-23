iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.98

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 492928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.