iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLFree Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SUSL stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.