iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SUSL stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

