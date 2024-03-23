iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,298 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,332,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,042,000 after purchasing an additional 352,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 534,483 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FALN opened at $26.81 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

