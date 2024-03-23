iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.25

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 21389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

