iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.66

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 621343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

