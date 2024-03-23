iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.03

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 1183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $863.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

