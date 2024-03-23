iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.03

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 1183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $863.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.27.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.