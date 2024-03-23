iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 52123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1,123.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,892 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.