iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.20

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $68.20, with a volume of 211016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,873,000 after buying an additional 1,349,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,191,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

