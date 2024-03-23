iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.04

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 293704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,192,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

