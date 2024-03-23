iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,717.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 654,609 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

