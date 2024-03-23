iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.38

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.38, with a volume of 3644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

