iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $129.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

