iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

