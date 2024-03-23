iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Cut by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITB opened at $113.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

