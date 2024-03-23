iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.04

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 5716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $899.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

