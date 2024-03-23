iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 4,688,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24,618.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,473,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,884 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

