Jacob Scott Sells 16,602 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sprinklr Price Performance
NYSE:CXM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 122.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXM
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.