Jacob Scott Sells 16,602 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 122.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

