Jagtar Narula Sells 309 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEXGet Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 5th, Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.94. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $239.18.

WEX (NYSE:WEXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in WEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

