Jagtar Narula Sells 309 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.94. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $239.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in WEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

