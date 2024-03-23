Jeff Lendino Sells 3,936 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $70,454.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jamf

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.