JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JKS. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

