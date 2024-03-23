John P. Mullen Sells 3,665 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.1 %

GWRE opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $122.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

