John R. Hewitt Sells 10,000 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.1 %

MTRX opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,316 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

