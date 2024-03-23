John R. Hewitt Sells 10,000 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matrix Service Stock Up 1.1 %
MTRX opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $13.65.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
