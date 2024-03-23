John Seaman Sells 28,000 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
TSE:IAU opened at C$1.75 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08.
About i-80 Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.