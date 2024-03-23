John Seaman Sells 28,000 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

TSE:IAU opened at C$1.75 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.