Joseph S. Compofelice Sells 5,826 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTGO opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTGO. Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Contango Ore by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Contango Ore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

