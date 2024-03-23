Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.