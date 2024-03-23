Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 1.93% of Kellanova worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kellanova by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kellanova by 268.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $4,326,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,021,240. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

