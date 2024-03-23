KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1072207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

