KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

