KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,645,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $710.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.98.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.89.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
