Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of KNF opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

